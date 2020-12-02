Six more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Another six patients including three female and as many male lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 278 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Sabina Bibi (55) Shagufta Jabeen (65) Jamil Akhtar ( 65) Basheir Bibi (72) Mujhaid Raza (65) and Manzoor Hussain (73) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Three victims hailed from Multan and other three belonged to Khanewal, Kot Addu and DG Khan belonged, he informed.

Sixty-five patients were positive and 47 are suspected out of total 153 cases, he said.