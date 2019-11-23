UrduPoint.com
Six New Cases Of Dengue Reported In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Six new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, increasing the total number of cases to 7059.

According to Dengue Response Unit issued here, out of six new cases, three were reported in Peshawar while two were reported in Lower Dir and two were in district DI Khan.

Around nine patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province.

Meanwhile, the total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 7050.

More Stories From Health

