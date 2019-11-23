Six New Cases Of Dengue Reported In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:53 PM
Six new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, increasing the total number of cases to 7059
According to Dengue Response Unit issued here, out of six new cases, three were reported in Peshawar while two were reported in Lower Dir and two were in district DI Khan.
Around nine patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province.
Meanwhile, the total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 7050.