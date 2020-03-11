Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in S. Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday announced that six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday announced that six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Africa.

This brings the number of confirmed positive tests to 13.

The latest positive tests include four in the Gauteng province.

A 33-year-old woman tested positive after returning to the country on March 1 from Italy, while a couple in their mid 30's had been to Germany coming back to South Africa on March 9. A 57-year-old who had visited Austria and Italy also returned to the country on the same day, according to the Health Department.

The other two patients from Kwazulu Natal and Western Cape were also in Portugal and other EU countries.

"Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment. Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic are in self-quarantine.