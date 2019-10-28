Six round of one-day TB control program held

The district administration Monday held sixth round of one-day prevention of Tuberculoses disease program for Lady Health Workers held in Basic Health Units of far flung area of Mir Malik of the district, said Dr Nawab while talking to media

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : The district administration Monday held sixth round of one-day prevention of Tuberculoses disease program for Lady Health Workers held in Basic Health Units of far flung area of Mir Malik of the district, said Dr Nawab while talking to media.

He said the aim of this program was to let the leady health workers know about the usage of latest techniques for prevention of TB in the area and to adopt necessary measures to stop spread of the disease.

He said the district administration had delivered necessary information to lady health workers regarding preventive and safety measures and also delivered necessary information.

He said the patients of TB are mostly women in the area and this is because of so much work and social discrimination against them.

He said women are equal to men and they should be given equal opportunities to play their role in all walks of life.

He appealed people of the area to admit the suspected patient of TB in the nearest hospital without any delay for proper and timely treatment.

Dr Nawab said that tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but they can also damage other parts of the body. TB spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks.