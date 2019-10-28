UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Round Of One-day TB Control Program Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Six round of one-day TB control program held

The district administration Monday held sixth round of one-day prevention of Tuberculoses disease program for Lady Health Workers held in Basic Health Units of far flung area of Mir Malik of the district, said Dr Nawab while talking to media

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : The district administration Monday held sixth round of one-day prevention of Tuberculoses disease program for Lady Health Workers held in Basic Health Units of far flung area of Mir Malik of the district, said Dr Nawab while talking to media.

He said the aim of this program was to let the leady health workers know about the usage of latest techniques for prevention of TB in the area and to adopt necessary measures to stop spread of the disease.

He said the district administration had delivered necessary information to lady health workers regarding preventive and safety measures and also delivered necessary information.

He said the patients of TB are mostly women in the area and this is because of so much work and social discrimination against them.

He said women are equal to men and they should be given equal opportunities to play their role in all walks of life.

He appealed people of the area to admit the suspected patient of TB in the nearest hospital without any delay for proper and timely treatment.

Dr Nawab said that tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but they can also damage other parts of the body. TB spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Related Topics

Attack Women Media All

Recent Stories

Astore to be made model district: Parliamentary Se ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and ..

10 minutes ago

2,000 Georgia websites hit by cyber attacks

3 minutes ago

Floods kill 7 in Saudi Arabia: state TV

3 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Rus ..

4 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to discharge Nawaz Sharif from hosp ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.