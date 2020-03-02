UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Confirms 599 More Cases Of COVID-19, 4,335 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:13 PM

South Korea confirmed 599 more cases of the COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 4,335, and the death toll advanced to 26

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :South Korea confirmed 599 more cases of the COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 4,335, and the death toll advanced to 26.

As of 4 p.m. local time, the number of infected patients totaled 4,335, up 599 from the previous day. Eight more deaths were reported, lifting the combined death toll to 26.

Nineteen patients were in critical conditions, indicating a further increase in the death toll.

The fatality rate here from the COVID-19 was 0.5 percent as of midnight local time. The figure gained to 3.1 percent for those in their 70s and 3.

7 percent among those in their 80s or higher each, according to the health authorities.

The virus infection soared for the past 12 days, with 3,705 new cases reported from Feb. 19 to March 1. The country has raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level.

Worried about the rapid virus spread, the education ministry ordered all preschools, Primary and secondary schools nationwide to postpone their March openings by two more weeks to March 23.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data twice a day at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time.

