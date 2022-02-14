UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Refreshes Record High Of 56,431 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 03:16 PM

S.Korea refreshes record high of 56,431 daily COVID-19 cases

South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record high amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the health authorities said Sunday

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record high amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the health authorities said Sunday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country reported 56,431 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 1,350,630.

The daily caseload was up from 54,941 in the previous day, hovering above 50,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 11,777 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 17,065 and 4,469 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 22,986, or 40.8 percent of the total local transmission.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul Sunday From

Recent Stories

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vah ..

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

16 minutes ago
 Bus Crash in Bolivia Claims 4 Lives, Injures 22 - ..

Bus Crash in Bolivia Claims 4 Lives, Injures 22 - Reports

1 minute ago
 PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptio ..

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptional

29 minutes ago
 Brunei logs record high of 4,731 weekly COVID-19 c ..

Brunei logs record high of 4,731 weekly COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Myanmar reports 1,473 new daily COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reports 1,473 new daily COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to reopen schools as COVID-19 situation ..

Bangladesh to reopen schools as COVID-19 situation improves

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>