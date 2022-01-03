S.Korea registers 171,673 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

South Korea has registered a total of 171,673 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, which refer to the vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, the health authorities said Monday

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) --:South Korea has registered a total of 171,673 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, which refer to the vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, the health authorities said Monday.

The number of those who tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving two vaccine doses stood at 171,673 as of Dec.

26 in the country, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It accounted for 0.414 percent of the fully vaccinated people whose number reached 41,484,528 on Dec. 26.

It is known that people can be protected from the coronavirus two weeks after the full vaccination.

Among the total breakthrough cases, the number of critically ill patients was 2,200, according to the KDCA. The death toll reached 1,058.