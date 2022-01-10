UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Registers 187,611 Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 02:35 PM

South Korea has registered a total of 187,611 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, which refer to the vaccinated people who were infected with the virus, as of Jan. 1, the health authorities said Monday

It is up from 171,673 a week earlier and accounted for 0.449 percent of the fully vaccinated people that reached 41,835,421 on Jan. 1, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after full vaccination.

Among the total breakthrough cases, the number of critically ill patients was 2,418, while the death toll stood at 1,247.

The number of those who were infected with COVID-19 after receiving booster shots was 5,664 on Jan. 1, taking up 0.049 percent of the total 11,462,607 who got the booster jabs.

The number of critically ill patients who received booster shots was 25, and the death toll came to 18.

In the latest tally, the country reported 3,007 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 667,390. The daily caseload hovered below 4,000 for four straight days.

