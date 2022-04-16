UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 107,916 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 03:03 PM

S.Korea reports 107,916 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 107,916 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,212,751, the health authorities said Saturday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 107,916 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,212,751, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from 125,846 reported in the previous day and far lower than 185,536 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline after the resurgence, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus and its subvariant BA.

2, which peaked in mid-March.

Among the new cases, 30 were imported infections, lifting the total to 31,567.

The latest number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 913, down by 86 from the previous day.

A total of 273 more deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll to 20,889. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Chairman Senate felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Chairman Senate felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

2 minutes ago
 China's textile, apparel exports up 11.2 pct in Q1 ..

China's textile, apparel exports up 11.2 pct in Q1

2 minutes ago
 Excise department registers 539 cases, arrests 610 ..

Excise department registers 539 cases, arrests 610 accused

2 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif strongly condemns attack on Deputy Sp ..

Khawaja Asif strongly condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

10 minutes ago
 Over four million voters to participate in Balochi ..

Over four million voters to participate in Balochistan LG polls

10 minutes ago
 Rumpus in PA delays session

Rumpus in PA delays session

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.