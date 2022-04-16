S.Korea reports 107,916 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea reported 107,916 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,212,751, the health authorities said Saturday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 107,916 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,212,751, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from 125,846 reported in the previous day and far lower than 185,536 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline after the resurgence, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus and its subvariant BA.

2, which peaked in mid-March.

Among the new cases, 30 were imported infections, lifting the total to 31,567.

The latest number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 913, down by 86 from the previous day.

A total of 273 more deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll to 20,889. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.