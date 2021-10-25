S.Korea reports 1,190 more COVID-19 cases, 353,089 in total

South Korea reported 1,190 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 353,089

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,190 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 353,089.

The daily caseload was down from 1,423 in the prior day due to fewer tests over the weekend, but it hovered above 1,000 for 111 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,378.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 451 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 397 and 95.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 224, or 19.

2 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,983.

Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,773. The total fatality rate stood at 0.79 percent.

A total of 1,055 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 324,448. The total recovery rate was 91.89 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 40,768,114 people, or 79.4 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 35,992,708, or 70.1 percent of the population.