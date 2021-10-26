S.Korea reports 1,266 more COVID-19 cases, 354,355 in total

UrduPoint.com

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,266 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 354,355.

The daily caseload was up from 1,190 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 112 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,405.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 421 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 428 and 74.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 323, or 25.

9 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,003.

Fifteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,788. The total fatality rate stood at 0.79 percent.

A total of 3,144 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 327,592. The total recovery rate was 92.45 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 40,847,884 people, or 79.5 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 36,424,121, or 70.9 percent of the population.

