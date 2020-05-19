S.Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 11,078 in total

South Korea reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,078

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,078.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for four straight days. Of the new cases, four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,181.

The domestic infection stayed in single digits for the fourth consecutive day.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 263. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 34 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,938. The total recovery rate was 89.7 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 765,000 people, among whom 737,571 tested negative for the virus and 16,925 are being checked.