S.Korea Reports 1,347 More COVID-19 Cases, 334,163 In Total

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,347 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 334,163.

The daily caseload was up from 1,297 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 98 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,831.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 479 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 406 and 81.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 368, or 27.

6 percent of the total local transmission.

Thirteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,737.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,594. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

A total of 1,238 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 299,260. The total recovery rate was 89.56 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 40,014,733 people, or 77.9 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 30,606,048, or 59.6 percent of the population.

