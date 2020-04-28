UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 14 More COVID-19 Cases, 10,752 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:19 PM

S.Korea reports 14 more COVID-19 cases, 10,752 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 14 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,752.

The daily caseload hovered around 10 for the 10th straight day. Of the new cases, 12 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,056.

One more death was confirmed, raising the death toll to 244. The total fatality rate came in at 2.27 percent.

A total of 90 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 8,854.

The total recovery rate was 82.4 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 608,000 people, among whom 588,559 tested negative for the virus and 9,203 were being checked.

