S.Korea reports 1,433 more COVID-19 cases, 274,415 in total

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,433 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 274,415.

The daily caseload was down from 1,755 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 69 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,806.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 554 were Seoul residents.

The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 395 and 151.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 309, or 21.9 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-four cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,969.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,360. The total fatality rate stood at 0.86 percent.

