UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 148,443 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 12:58 PM

S.Korea reports 148,443 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 148,443 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 15,979,061, the health authorities said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 148,443 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 15,979,061, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 195,419 the previous day and far lower than 224,788 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline after the resurgence, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, which peaked in mid-March.

Of the new cases, 24,976 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 37,994 and 7,631, respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 77,807, or 52.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 35 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,524.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 962, down 52 from the previous day.

A total of 318 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 20,352. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,519,842, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 32,959,122 people, or 64.2 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir Invites vivo Fans to Participate in It ..

Hania Aamir Invites vivo Fans to Participate in Its Ramadan Activity and Win Exc ..

6 minutes ago
 Singapore's GDP grow by 3.4 pct on year in Q1

Singapore's GDP grow by 3.4 pct on year in Q1

2 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

2 minutes ago
 2,024 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on ..

2,024 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 Finance Ministry officials brief PM about economic ..

Finance Ministry officials brief PM about economic condition

19 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hit ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 117

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.