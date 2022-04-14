S.Korea reports 148,443 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 148,443 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 15,979,061, the health authorities said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 148,443 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 15,979,061, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 195,419 the previous day and far lower than 224,788 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline after the resurgence, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, which peaked in mid-March.

Of the new cases, 24,976 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 37,994 and 7,631, respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 77,807, or 52.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 35 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,524.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 962, down 52 from the previous day.

A total of 318 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 20,352. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,519,842, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 32,959,122 people, or 64.2 percent of the population.