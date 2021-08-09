S.Korea reports 1,492 more COVID-19 cases, 212,448 in total

UrduPoint.com

South Korea reported 1,492 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 212,448

South Korea reported 1,492 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 212,448.

The daily caseload was down from 1,729 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 34 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,635.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 414 were Seoul residents and 402 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 574, or 39.

6 percent of the total local transmission.

Thirty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 12,411.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,125. The total fatality rate stood at 1.00 percent.

A total of 1,239 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 186,242. The total recovery rate was 87.66 percent.

The country has tested over 12.05 million people, among whom 11,377,875 tested negative for the virus and 467,508 are being checked.

