S.Korea reports 1,575 more COVID-19 cases, 321,352 in total

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,575 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 321,352.

The daily caseload was down from 1,673 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 91 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,216.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 518 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 496 and 105.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 438, or 28.

1 percent of the total local transmission.

Eighteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,563.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,524. The total fatality rate stood at 0.79 percent.

A total of 1,528 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 284,197. The total recovery rate was 88.44 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 39,739,505 people, or 77.4 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 27,225,977, or 53 percent of the population.