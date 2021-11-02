UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 1,589 More COVID-19 Cases, 367,974 In Total

S.Korea reports 1,589 more COVID-19 cases, 367,974 in total

South Korea reported 1,589 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 367,974

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,589 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 367,974.

The daily caseload was down from 1,685 in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 119 straight days since July 7.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 598 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 499 and 112.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 369, or 23.4 percent of the total local transmission.

4 percent of the total local transmission.

Eleven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,124.

Sixteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,874. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition rose four to 347.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,224,561 people, or 80.3 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 38,804,722, or 75.6 percent of the population.

