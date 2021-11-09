S.Korea reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases, 383,407 in total

South Korea reported 1,715 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 383,407

SEOUL, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,715 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 383,407.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 1,758 in the previous day, but it has hovered above 1,000 since July 7.

The recent resurgence was attributed to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 659 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 524 and 110.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 405, or 23.9 percent of the total local transmission.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,287.