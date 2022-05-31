UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 17,191 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 12:17 PM

South Korea reported 17,191 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,103,638, the health authorities said Tuesday

South Korea reported 17,191 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,103,638, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 6,139 the previous day, but it was lower than 26,341 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 43 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,824.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 180, up two from the previous day.

A total of nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,176. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 86.9 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 64.9 percent.

