S.Korea Reports 176 More COVID-19 Cases, 21,919 In Total

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:18 PM

South Korea reported 176 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,919

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 176 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,919.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for nine straight days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 61 were Seoul residents and 47 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,963.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 350. The total fatality rate stood at 1.60 percent.

A total of 256 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 17,616. The total recovery rate was 80.37 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.11 million people, among whom 2,067,869 tested negative for the virus and 29,423 are being checked.

