S.Korea reports 1,760 more COVID-19 cases, 381,694 in total

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,760 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 381,694.

The daily caseload was down from 2,224 the previous day, falling below 2,000 in six days due to fewer virus tests over the weekend.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 700 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 538 and 97.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 398, or 23.0 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,270.