S.Korea reports 1,793 more COVID-19 cases, 246,951 in total

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,793 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 246,951.

The daily caseload was down from 1,841 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 53 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,746.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 559 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 532 and 91 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 556, or 32 percent of the total local transmission.

Fifty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,410.