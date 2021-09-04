S.Korea reports 1,804 more COVID-19 cases, 258,913 in total

South Korea reported 1,804 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 258,913

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,804 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 258,913.

The daily caseload was up from 1,708 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 60 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,710.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 564 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 576 and 98.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 538, or 30.

3 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-eight cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,677.

Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,315. The total fatality rate stood at 0.89 percent.

A total of 1,787 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 230,405. The total recovery rate was 88.99 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 29,877,535 people, or 58.2 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 17,482,977, or 34.0 percent of the population.