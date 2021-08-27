UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 1,841 More COVID-19 Cases, 245,158 In Total

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,841 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 245,158.

Eight deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,265. The total fatality rate stood at 0.92 percent.

The daily caseload was down from 1,882 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 52 straight days.

The daily average tally for the past week was 1,758.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 552 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 546 and 96.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 617, or 34.1 percent of the total local transmission.

