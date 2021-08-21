UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 1,880 More COVID-19 Cases, 234,739 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:34 PM

S.Korea reports 1,880 more COVID-19 cases, 234,739 in total

South Korea reported 1,880 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 234,739

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,880 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 234,739.

The daily caseload was down from 2,052 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 46 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,805.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 518 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 585 and 90.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 621, or 34.2 percent of the total local transmission.

Sixty-six cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 13,111.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,393,286

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,393,286

2 minutes ago
 Georgia Logs Record 74 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

Georgia Logs Record 74 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

2 minutes ago
 Australia reports new record number of COVID-19 in ..

Australia reports new record number of COVID-19 infections despite lockdown in m ..

10 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Prevalence of Delta variant of COVID-19 increases ..

Prevalence of Delta variant of COVID-19 increases significantly in Mongolia

10 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 20,571 new COVID-19 cases, 261 mo ..

Thailand reports 20,571 new COVID-19 cases, 261 more deaths

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.