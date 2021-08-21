S.Korea reports 1,880 more COVID-19 cases, 234,739 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,880 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 234,739.

The daily caseload was down from 2,052 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 46 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,805.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 518 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 585 and 90.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 621, or 34.2 percent of the total local transmission.

Sixty-six cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 13,111.