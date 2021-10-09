UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 1,953 More COVID-19 Cases, 329,925 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:42 PM

S.Korea reports 1,953 more COVID-19 cases, 329,925 in total

South Korea reported 1,953 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 329,925

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,953 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 329,925.

The daily caseload was down from 2,175 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 95 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,987.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 707 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 629 and 131.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 457, or 23.

8 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,677.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,560. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

A total of 2,838 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 294,929. The total recovery rate was 89.39 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 39,909,124 people, or 77.7 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 30,322,197, or 59.1 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea July From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

1 minute ago
 EPD get registers 496 FIRs against brick kiln owne ..

EPD get registers 496 FIRs against brick kiln owners over zigzag SOPs violation ..

1 minute ago
 Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named repla ..

Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named replacement

12 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 Delta ..

New Zealand reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

1 minute ago
 Macao issues No. 8 signal for tropical storm Lionr ..

Macao issues No. 8 signal for tropical storm Lionrock

1 minute ago
 17 hotels, 15 shops sealed over violations

17 hotels, 15 shops sealed over violations

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.