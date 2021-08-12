S.Korea reports 1,987 more COVID-19 cases, 218,192 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,987 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 218,192.

The daily caseload was down from 2,222 in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 37 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,785.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 522 were Seoul residents and 570 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 746, or 38.3 percent of the total local transmission.

Forty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 12,592.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,138. The total fatality rate stood at 0.98 percent.

A total of 1,029 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 190,535. The total recovery rate was 87.32 percent.

The country has tested over 12.2 million people, among whom 11,478,754 tested negative for the virus and 510,096 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 21,813,171 people with 8,226,416 fully vaccinated.