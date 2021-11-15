S.Korea reports 2,006 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 2,006 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 397,466

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 2,006 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 397,466.

The daily caseload was down from 2,419 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, but it hovered above 2,000 for six days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 856 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 596 and 102.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 432, or 21.8 percent of the total local transmission.