UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 202,721 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 03:57 PM

S.Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 202,721 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday, raising the total number of infections to 4,869,691, health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 202,721 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Monday, raising the total number of infections to 4,869,691, health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was down from 210,716 in the prior day, but it was 1.5 times higher than a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 37,483 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 52,729 and 12,603 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 99,832, or 49.

3 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 74 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 29,906.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 1,007, up 52 from the previous day. It rose above 1,000 in about two months.

A total of 186 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 9,282. The total fatality rate was 0.19 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,880,845 people, or 87.5 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,400,545, or 86.5 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 31,868,296, or 62.1 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Ukraine claims over 12,000 Russian soldiers killed ..

Ukraine claims over 12,000 Russian soldiers killed in war

6 minutes ago
 2M people fled Ukraine since war began

2M people fled Ukraine since war began

6 minutes ago
 SBP will announce new monetary policy

SBP will announce new monetary policy

32 minutes ago
 Two killed in accident in sargodha

Two killed in accident in sargodha

13 minutes ago
 Govt launches National Gender Policy Framework 202 ..

Govt launches National Gender Policy Framework 2022

13 minutes ago
 China's passenger car sales up 4.2 percent in Febr ..

China's passenger car sales up 4.2 percent in February

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>