S.Korea reports 2,155 more COVID-19 cases, 241,439 in total

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,155 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 241,439.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 1,509 in the prior day, marking the country's second-highest tally since the first case was found in January last year.

It hovered above 1,000 for 50 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,827.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 673 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 579 and 117.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 745, or 35.2 percent of the total local transmission.

Forty-one cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 13,272.

Nine deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,237. The total fatality rate stood at 0.93 percent.

A total of 1,984 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 211,177. The total recovery rate was 87.47 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 26,701,704 people with 12,884,222 fully vaccinated.