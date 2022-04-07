UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 224,820 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 12:23 PM

South Korea reported 224,820 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,778,405, the health authorities said Thursday

SEOUL, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 224,820 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,778,405, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 286,294 the previous day, staying below 300,00 for the third consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2 drove the recent resurgence, especially in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 39,888 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 60,255 and 11,271 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 113,406, or 50.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 40 were imported, lifting the total to 31,299.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,116, down 12 from the previous day.

A total of 348 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 18,381. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,506,422, or 86.7 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 32,857,630 people, or 64 percent of the population.

