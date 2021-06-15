UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 226 More Cases Of COVID-19 Variants, 1,964 In Total

Tue 15th June 2021

South Korea reported 226 more cases of COVID-19 virus variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 1,964, the health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 226 more cases of COVID-19 virus variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 1,964, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases spotted since June 6, 31 were imported from overseas and 195 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The far higher number of local transmissions raised worry about the spread of the coronavirus variants in the local communities.

Out of all the cases of the virus variants, 1,663 stemmed from Britain, 140 from South Africa, 155 from India and six from Brazil.

In its latest overall COVID-19 tally, South Korea reported 374 more confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 148,647.

Among the new cases, 27 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure for this group to 9,391.

