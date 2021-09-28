S.Korea reports 2,289 more COVID-19 cases, 305,842 in total

UrduPoint.com

South Korea reported 2,289 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 305,842

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 2,289 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 305,842.

The daily caseload was down from 2,383 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 84 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,368.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 837 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 718 and 123.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 582, or 26.1 percent of the total local transmission.

Nineteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,385.

