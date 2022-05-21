S.Korea reports 23,462 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 01:06 PM

South Korea reported 23,462 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,938,399, the health authorities said Saturday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 23,462 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,938,399, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from 25,125 in the previous day and lower than 29,576 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 11 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,487.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 235, down 16 from the previous day.

A total of 26 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 23,911. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,568,589 or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,259,652 people, or 64.8 percent of the population.

