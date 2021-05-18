UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 247 More Cases Of COVID-19 Variants, 1,113 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:03 PM

S.Korea reports 247 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 1,113 in total

South Korea reported 247 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 1,113, the health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 247 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 1,113, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases spotted since May 11, 52 were imported from overseas while the remaining 195 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions raised worry about the variant spread in the local communities.

Out of the combined variant cases, 904 came from Britain, 111 from South Africa, 87 from India and 11 from Brazil.

The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

All entrants from foreign countries are required to take two tests for the COVID-19 before being free from the two-week self-quarantine and to offer papers showing negative test results within 72 hours of departure for South Korea.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 528 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 132,818.

Among the new cases, 22 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,773.

Related Topics

India Brazil South Africa South Korea May From

Recent Stories

Russia's Naryshkin Says EU Tries to Accuse Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Eyewitness Recounts Unparalleled Groundswell of Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Be Ready to Start Creating Robotic Nucle ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot and injured following dispute between two ..

5 minutes ago

Costa Rica Congress green-lights OECD entry

5 minutes ago

China opens a new museum every 2 days over past 5 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.