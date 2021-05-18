S.Korea reports 247 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 1,113 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea reported 247 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 1,113, the health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 247 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 1,113, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases spotted since May 11, 52 were imported from overseas while the remaining 195 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions raised worry about the variant spread in the local communities.

Out of the combined variant cases, 904 came from Britain, 111 from South Africa, 87 from India and 11 from Brazil.

The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

All entrants from foreign countries are required to take two tests for the COVID-19 before being free from the two-week self-quarantine and to offer papers showing negative test results within 72 hours of departure for South Korea.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 528 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 132,818.

Among the new cases, 22 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,773.