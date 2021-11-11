S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 2,520 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 388,351.

The daily caseload was up from 2,425 in the previous day, staying above 2,000 for two days. It has hovered above 1,000 since July 7.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 999 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 816 and 186.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 493, or 19.8 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-six cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,328.

