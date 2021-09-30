S.Korea reports 2,564 more COVID-19 cases, 311,289 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 2,564 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 311,289.

The daily caseload was down from 2,885 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 86 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,656.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 941 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 879 and 148 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 571, or 22.5 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,435.