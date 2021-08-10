UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 2,641 More Cases Of COVID-19 Variants In Past Week

Tue 10th August 2021

South Korea reported 2,641 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 10,766, the health authorities said Tuesday

Among the new cases found since Aug. 1, 242 were imported from overseas while the remaining 2,399 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Of the new cases, 2,555 came from the Delta variant, 84 from Alpha, and two from Gamma.

Among the combined cases involving the variants, 7,467 stemmed from the Delta variant, 3,129 from Alpha, 148 from Beta and 22 from Gamma.

The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,540 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 213,987. The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 for 35 straight days.

Among the new cases, 64 were imported from overseas, raising the combined figure to 12,475.

