S.Korea reports 266 more COVID-19 cases, 17,665 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 266 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,665.

The daily caseload fell below 300 in four days, but it grew in triple digits for 11 straight days.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 11 days reached 2,895 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

The infections were traceable to church services of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and the massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15 by conservative voters and politicians.

Of the new cases, 97 were Seoul residents and 84 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,734.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 309. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.

A total of 19 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 14,219. The total recovery rate was 80.49 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.80 million people, among whom 1,738,762 tested negative for the virus and 47,995 are being checked.