UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 2,667 More COVID-19 Cases, 370,640 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:22 AM

S.Korea reports 2,667 more COVID-19 cases, 370,640 in total

South Korea reported 2,667 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 370,640

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,667 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 370,640.

The daily caseload was up from 1,589 in the previous day, hovering above 1,000 for 120 straight days since July 7.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 997 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 895 and 181.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 567, or 21.

5 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,150.

Eighteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,892. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition rose 31 to 378.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,269,453 people, or 80.4 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 38,895,232, or 75.7 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea July From

Recent Stories

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case numbe ..

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case number

36 seconds ago
 India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

38 seconds ago
 Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgo ..

Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow

40 seconds ago
 Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack ..

Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack

41 seconds ago
 Islamabad police adopt digital system to check pol ..

Islamabad police adopt digital system to check police interaction with citizens

27 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.58 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.58 million

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.