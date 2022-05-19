UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 28,130 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 12:50 PM

S.Korea reports 28,130 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 28,130 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,889,849, the health authorities said Thursday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 28,130 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,889,849, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 31,352 in the previous day and lower than 35,896 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 15 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,414.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 274, down 39 from the previous day.

A total of 40 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 23,842. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,565,554 or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,244,663 or 64.8 percent of the population.

Related Topics

South Korea March May From

Recent Stories

Laos records 102 mln USD in trade deficit in April ..

Laos records 102 mln USD in trade deficit in April

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 2,017 new COVID-19 infections, 7 ..

Malaysia reports 2,017 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths

5 minutes ago
 Oil Output in Russia Rose by Some 300,000 Bpd in M ..

Oil Output in Russia Rose by Some 300,000 Bpd in May, Will Further Grow in June ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese Olympic champions hope to defend titles at ..

Chinese Olympic champions hope to defend titles at 2026 Winter Games

5 minutes ago
 Over 750 Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered ..

Over 750 Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered in Past Day - Russian Defense ..

5 minutes ago
 Quad Leaders to Get 18,000-Strong Security Detail ..

Quad Leaders to Get 18,000-Strong Security Detail During Tokyo Summit Next Week ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.