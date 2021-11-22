S.Korea reports 2,827 more COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

South Korea reported 2,827 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 418,252

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,827 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 418,252.

The daily caseload was down from 3,120 in the previous day amid fewer tests over the weekend, falling below 3,000 in six days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,274 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 817 and 159.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 556, or 19.

8 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-one cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 15,535.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 515, down two from the previous day.

Twenty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,298. The total fatality rate was 0.79 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,238,535 people, or 82.3 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 40,495,533, or 78.9 percent of the population, while 1,809,674 people received booster shots.

