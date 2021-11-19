UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:49 PM

S.Korea reports 3,034 more COVID-19 cases, 409,099 in total

South Korea reported 3,034 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 409,099

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 3,034 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 409,099.

The daily caseload was down from the country's highest figure of 3,292 in the previous day, but it hovered above 3,000 for three straight days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,397 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 844 and 187 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 583, or 19.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,472.

