S.Korea Reports 3,066 More Cases Of COVID-19 Variants In Past Week

Wed 29th September 2021

South Korea reported 3,066 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 33,053, the health authorities said Wednesday

Among the new cases found for one week till Sept. 25, 142 were imported from overseas while the remaining 2,924 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions indicated the domestic spread of the variants.

Of the new cases, 3,063 came from the Delta variant, and three from Alpha.

Among the combined cases involving the variants, 29,593 stemmed from the Delta variant, 3,284 from Alpha, 150 from Beta and 26 from Gamma. The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

Meanwhile, the country confirmed a total of 7,772 "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to people who tested positive after a full vaccination, as of Sept.

19.

It equals to 43.8 in every 100,000 people who got fully vaccinated. As of Sept. 19, the number of the fully inoculated people was 17,752,946.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination. The breakthrough case refers to people infected with the virus two weeks after the full inoculation.

Among the total, 1,708 were infected with the Delta variant, 30 with Alpha, one with Beta and two with Gamma.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 2,885 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 308,725. The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 for 85 straight days.

Among the new cases, 26 were imported from overseas, raising the combined figure to 14,410.

