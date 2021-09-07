UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 3,091 More Cases Of COVID-19 Variants In Past Week

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:37 PM

S.Korea reports 3,091 more cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

South Korea reported 3,091 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 23,388, the health authorities said Tuesday

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 3,091 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 23,388, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases found since Aug. 29, 253 were imported from overseas while the remaining 2,838 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions indicated the domestic spread of the variants.

Of the new cases, 3,070 came from the Delta variant, 18 from Alpha and three from Gamma.

Among the combined cases involving the variants, 19,951 stemmed from the Delta variant, 3,262 from Alpha, 150 from Beta and 25 from Gamma. The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

Meanwhile, the country confirmed a total of 3,855 "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to people who tested positive after a full vaccination, as of Aug.

30. It was up from 3,128 a week earlier.

It equals to 39.5 in every 100,000 people who got fully vaccinated. As of Aug. 30, the number of the fully inoculated people was 9,751,718.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination. The breakthrough case refers to people infected with the virus two weeks after the full inoculation.

Among the total, 1,010 were infected with the Delta variant, 30 with Alpha, one with Beta and one with Gamma.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,597 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 263,374. The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 for 63 straight days.

Among the new cases, 34 were imported from overseas, raising the combined figure to 13,764.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 21 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 21 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

13 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Discusses Int'l Pandemic Preparedness Ag ..

WHO Chief Discusses Int'l Pandemic Preparedness Agreement With Dutch Health Mini ..

13 minutes ago
 Turkey, US, Qatar Making Effort to Resume Flights ..

Turkey, US, Qatar Making Effort to Resume Flights From Kabul Airport - Cavusoglu

13 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Government, Opposition Reach First Agre ..

Venezuelan Government, Opposition Reach First Agreements in Mexico - Norway

13 minutes ago
 FPSC expresses concerns over declining standard of ..

FPSC expresses concerns over declining standard of education

18 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to organize workshop on 'Intro to T ..

Theatre Wallay to organize workshop on 'Intro to Theatre Techniques'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.