S.Korea Reports 3,128 COVID-19 Infections In Fully Vaccinated People, 3,455 More Cases Of Variants In Past Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:24 PM

S.Korea reports 3,128 COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people, 3,455 more cases of variants in past week

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea confirmed a total of 3,128 "breakthrough" COVID-19 infections, which refer to people who tested positive after a full vaccination. Meanwhile, the country reported 3,455 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The new cases of COVID-19 variants brought the total number of such cases to 20,297.

Among the new cases found since Aug. 22, 327 were imported from overseas while the remaining 3,128 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions indicated the domestic spread of the variants.

Of the new cases, 3,427 came from the Delta variant, 27 from Alpha and one from Beta.

Among the combined cases involving the variants, 16,881 stemmed from the Delta variant, 3,244 from Alpha, 150 from Beta and 22 from Gamma. The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

