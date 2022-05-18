UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 31,352 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 01:29 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 31,352 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,861,744, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 35,117 the previous day and lower than 43,910 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 35 were imported, lifting the total to 32,399.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 313, down 20 from the previous day.

In addition, 31 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 23,802. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,564,644, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,238,773, or 64.8 percent of the population.

