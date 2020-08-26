UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 320 More COVID-19 Cases, 18,265 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:44 PM

S.Korea reports 320 more COVID-19 cases, 18,265 in total

South Korea reported 320 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,265

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 320 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,265.

The daily caseload rose above 300 in three days, continuing to grow in triple digits for 13 straight days.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 13 days reached 3,495 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

The infections were traceable to church services of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and the massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15 by conservative voters and politicians.

Of the new cases, 110 were Seoul residents and 92 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,763.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 312. The total fatality rate stood at 1.71 percent.

A total of 82 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 14,368. The total recovery rate was 78.66 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.84 million people, among whom 1,778,446 tested negative for the virus and 52,795 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea Church From Million

Recent Stories

Faisal Edhi escapes drowning into sea near Karachi

11 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry says electric buses to be run this ..

26 minutes ago

Law enforcers, civic agencies devise joint action ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Would Not Want Relations With West to Suff ..

1 minute ago

France Monitoring COVID-19 Resurgence, Set to Laun ..

1 minute ago

DG Local Government visit one-window center

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.