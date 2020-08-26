S.Korea reports 320 more COVID-19 cases, 18,265 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 320 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,265.

The daily caseload rose above 300 in three days, continuing to grow in triple digits for 13 straight days.

The number of confirmed cases for the past 13 days reached 3,495 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

The infections were traceable to church services of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and the massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15 by conservative voters and politicians.

Of the new cases, 110 were Seoul residents and 92 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,763.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 312. The total fatality rate stood at 1.71 percent.

A total of 82 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 14,368. The total recovery rate was 78.66 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.84 million people, among whom 1,778,446 tested negative for the virus and 52,795 are being checked.